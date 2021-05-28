Menu

Crime

More offensive posters found across Waterloo Region: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 10:58 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Warning: This story contains a link to an image that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after posters with racial and hate-motivated messaging were found across the Region on Thursday.

Wellesley Township Coun. Peter van der Maas posted a photo of the offending bills which had been taped to a Canada Post mailbox in his riding.

“This poster was found in Wellesley this morning,” he wrote.

“If you see one report it immediately to the Waterloo Regional Police.”

Police say similar posters were also found in Wilmot Township and Kitchener.

“We were made aware of it and are investigating,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News in an email.

Similar posters sprung up in New Hamburg and St. Jacobs last month.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate ‘White Lives Matter’ posters found in New Hamburg, St. Jacobs

“We also continue to investigate similar posters that have been found recently in the Region,” Dietrich wrote.

“We ask that anyone who finds posters with hate-motivated messages on them to please contact us immediately.”

Police do not want potential evidence destroyed and are asking residents who spot any others to call 519-570-9777.

