Police investigating after hate-motivated graffiti found on library in Wellesley

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after hate-motivated graffiti was found on a library in Wellesley Township.

They say officers were called to the library on Henry Street at around 1 p.m.

The graffiti was located on the outside of the region’s library, although it remains unclear when it was created.

Police did not say what the message contained, just that it was hate-motivated.

They say officers are continuing to investigate and they are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

