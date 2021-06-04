Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after hate-motivated graffiti found on library in Wellesley

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 10:46 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after hate-motivated graffiti was found on a library in Wellesley Township.

They say officers were called to the library on Henry Street at around 1 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate ‘White Lives Matter’ posters found in New Hamburg, St. Jacobs

The graffiti was located on the outside of the region’s library, although it remains unclear when it was created.

Trending Stories

Police did not say what the message contained, just that it was hate-motivated.

Read more: More offensive posters found across Waterloo Region, police say

They say officers are continuing to investigate and they are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo police tagWaterloo crime tagWaterloo hate crime tagWellesley crime tagHenry STreet library wellesley tagWellseley Township tagWlellesley news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers