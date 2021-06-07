Weapons, drugs, tobacco seized in suspected drone drop at Collins Bay Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) employees intercepted several suspected drone drop packages at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston.

The packages were discovered around 11 p.m. on May 30.

CSC says the packages included “cutting and stabbing weapons,” drugs, tobacco, cellphones and cellphone accessories.

The estimated institutional value of the items seized stands at nearly $275,000.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive information about security issues such as these.

Corrections asks anyone with information about current or further investigations tp call their toll free number at 1-866-780-3784.

