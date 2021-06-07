Menu

Crime

Weapons, drugs, tobacco seized in suspected drone drop at Collins Bay Institution

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 4:15 pm
Correctional Service Canada says it intercepted several drone drops at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., with an estimated value of nearly $275,000. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says it intercepted several drone drops at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., with an estimated value of nearly $275,000. Global News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) employees intercepted several suspected drone drop packages at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston.

The packages were discovered around 11 p.m. on May 30.

CSC says the packages included “cutting and stabbing weapons,” drugs, tobacco, cellphones and cellphone accessories.

Read more: 4 charged after drone intercepted at Kingston, Ont., prison

The estimated institutional value of the items seized stands at nearly $275,000.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive information about security issues such as these.

Corrections asks anyone with information about current or further investigations tp call their toll free number at 1-866-780-3784.

Click to play video: 'OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston' OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston
OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston – Jan 23, 2020
