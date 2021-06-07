SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Second dose vaccine eligibility expands again, Roussin to give COVID-19 update

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 11:54 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 numbers Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Monday, the province expanded eligibility for the second dose of the vaccine to anyone who had their first shot on or before May 1.

Three more Manitobans lost their lives due to COVID-19 as the province added 221 new cases Sunday.

The province says the deaths are all from Winnipeg, and are all linked to the Alpha variant of concern, formerly known as B.1.1.7.
