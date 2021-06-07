Second dose vaccine eligibility expands again, Roussin to give COVID-19 update

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 numbers Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Global News will livestream the press conference here.
On Monday, the province expanded eligibility for the second dose of the vaccine to anyone who had their first shot on or before May 1.
Three more Manitobans lost their lives due to COVID-19 as the province added 221 new cases Sunday.The province says the deaths are all from Winnipeg, and are all linked to the Alpha variant of concern, formerly known as B.1.1.7. View link »
