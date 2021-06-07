Second dose vaccine eligibility expands again, Roussin to give COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 numbers Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Monday, the province expanded eligibility for the second dose of the vaccine to anyone who had their first shot on or before May 1.

Three more Manitobans lost their lives due to COVID-19 as the province added 221 new cases Sunday.

Advertisement