Canada

Canada election: Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek

Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek. Elections Canada

Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek, which surrounds Saskatoon on three sides, was a new riding for the 2015 federal election.

A rural seat, it broadly extends outward from Saskatoon as far north as Leask and Duck Lake, as far east as Humboldt, as far west as Biggar and as far southwest as Rosetown.

From 2000 to 2013, Saskatoon and the surrounding areas were divided into four ridings each containing part of Saskatoon and part of the surrounding rural areas. The Conservatives won all the seats in the five elections between 2000 and 2011.

The riding has a population of 72,607 according to the 2016 census, and encompasses 29,040 square kilometres.

Nine per cent of the riding’s population are Indigenous, and Cree is the most common Indigenous language.

Conservative Kelly Block, who was first elected in 2015, was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservative: Kelly Block (incumbent)

