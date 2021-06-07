Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccine equality in everyone’s ‘strategic interest,’ former world leaders say

By Paul Sandle and Michael Holden Reuters
Posted June 7, 2021 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'WHO warns of failure in beating COVID-19 unless rich countries speed up vaccine sharing' WHO warns of failure in beating COVID-19 unless rich countries speed up vaccine sharing
WATCH: WHO warns of failure in beating COVID-19 unless rich countries speed up vaccine sharing

One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global coronavirus vaccinations to help stop the virus mutating and returning as a worldwide threat.

The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in England which begins on Friday, when U.S. President Joe Biden will meet the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

In their letter to the G7, the former world leaders said global cooperation had failed in 2020, but that 2021 could usher in a new era.

“Support from the G7 and G20 that makes vaccines readily accessible to low- and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country’s strategic interest,” the letter said.

Read more: ‘The world is watching us’: Pressure mounts for Canada to share surplus COVID-19 vaccines

Story continues below advertisement

Among the signatories were ex-British premiers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, former U.N. Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon and 15 former African leaders.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world' U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world
U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

They said the G7 and other leaders invited to the summit should guarantee to pay what would amount to about $30 billion a year over two years towards fighting the pandemic worldwide.

“For the G7 to pay is not charity, it is self-protection to stop the disease spreading, mutating and returning to threaten all of us,” Brown said.

“Costing just 30 pence ($0.43) per person per week in the UK, is a small price to pay a for the best insurance policy in the world,” he added in a statement.

Their plea coincided with a poll by the Save the Children charity which found strong public support in the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Canada for the G7 paying towards the $66 billion needed for COVID-19 vaccines globally.

Story continues below advertisement

In Britain, 79% were in favor of such a policy, while 79% of Americans backed the proposal, the poll showed. Support was lowest in France, where 63% were in favor.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagVaccine Inequality tagG7 vaccination taginequities vaccine rollout tagpoor countries vaccination tagwhen will the world be vaccinated tagworld vaccination rates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers