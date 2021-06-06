No-barrier community fridge opens for people in need in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The Community Fridge is helping put food on the tables of anyone in need of a little extra help, one donation at a time.

“It’s a take what you need, leave what you can sort of system, where we can support one another by helping folks in need without any questions,” said Lauren St. Clair, Community Fridge volunteer.

The Community Fridge is a barrier-free, no-questions-asked outdoor space. Anyone in need can access food 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The not-for-profit carries everything from produce, bread, frozen meals, vegetables and non-perishable foods.

“As well as hygiene items like menstrual products, or toothbrushes, toothpaste, those sorts of things that folks might not have or make a priority when they are trying to pay rent and feed themselves,” said St.Clair.

Since opening on April 24, the fridge has been supported by volunteers and anyone who has extra food they want to donate.

“I live in the community, so it’s just really important for me to give back a little,” said Kevin Jagt, volunteer.

“Food insecurity is a really big problem in Kelowna and I was hoping to help out with it,” said Lexi Bentley, volunteer.

The Community Fridge is located at The Kelowna Unitarians Church on Bertram Street. For more information about donations, visit their website.