Lifestyle

No-barrier community fridge opens for people in need in Kelowna

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 9:06 pm
Click to play video: 'No-barrier community fridge opens for people in need' No-barrier community fridge opens for people in need
A by the community for the community opportunity for people in need of a little extra help to put nutritious meals on the table has popped up in Kelowna's downtown . Sydney Morton introduces us to some of the volunteers behind The Community Fridge

The Community Fridge is helping put food on the tables of anyone in need of a little extra help, one donation at a time.

“It’s a take what you need, leave what you can sort of system, where we can support one another by helping folks in need without any questions,” said Lauren St. Clair, Community Fridge volunteer.

The Community Fridge is a barrier-free, no-questions-asked outdoor space. Anyone in need can access food 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The not-for-profit carries everything from produce, bread, frozen meals, vegetables and non-perishable foods.

Read more: Kelowna’s Charity Hub finds creative way to support Canadian non-profits

“As well as hygiene items like menstrual products, or toothbrushes, toothpaste, those sorts of things that folks might not have or make a priority when they are trying to pay rent and feed themselves,” said St.Clair.

Story continues below advertisement

Since opening on April 24, the fridge has been supported by volunteers and anyone who has extra food they want to donate.

Read more: Big bottle drive to benefit Central Okanagan Food Bank

“I live in the community, so it’s just really important for me to give back a little,” said Kevin Jagt, volunteer.

“Food insecurity is a really big problem in Kelowna and I was hoping to help out with it,” said Lexi Bentley, volunteer.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., woman given the gift of a fresh start and a set of wheels

The Community Fridge is located at The Kelowna Unitarians Church on Bertram Street. For more information about donations, visit their website.

