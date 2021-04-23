Menu

Sports
April 23 2021 9:53am
05:14

Manitoba Moose Shut Out Hunger Food Drive

The Manitoba Moose Shut Out Hunger Food Drive is on now and Raquel Payne with TNSE joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with how fans can get involved.

