Sports April 23 2021 9:53am 05:14 Manitoba Moose Shut Out Hunger Food Drive The Manitoba Moose Shut Out Hunger Food Drive is on now and Raquel Payne with TNSE joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with how fans can get involved. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783061/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783061/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?