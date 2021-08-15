Canada election: Simcoe North

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe North riding encompasses Orillia, Ramara, Severn, Tay, Tiny, Midland, Penetanguishene, some of Oro-Medonte, Christian Island Reserve No. 30, Christian Island Reserve No. 30A and Rama First Nation Reserve No. 32. It borders the Ontario electoral districts of Parry Sound–Muskoka, Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock, York–Simcoe, Barrie–Springwater–Oro Medonte and Simcoe–Grey.

Conservative incumbent Bruce Stanton has held the seat since 2006.

The Simcoe North district has mostly had the Conservative vote since its inception, voting Liberal for a few brief periods.

Roughly 11 per cent of the population identifies as Indigenous, according to the most recent census. Ojibway is the most commonly spoken Indigenous language.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Bruce Stanton (incumbent)

Liberal Party:

NDP:

Green Party:

People’s Party:

Christian Heritage Party:

