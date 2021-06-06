COVID-19: Alberta reports 231 new cases on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed 231 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The province said there were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Alberta has 4,884 active cases, 222,062 recoveries and 2,246 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 1,997 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,315, the North zone has 677, the Central zone has 632 and the South zone has 263.

The new cases came from 5,337 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 4.5 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

There is currently 4,884 active cases in Alberta with 360 in hospital, including 96 in ICU. I’m happy to report no new deaths occurred over the past 24 hours. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

There are 360 people currently in hospital due to COVID-19, with 96 of them in intensive care.

Alberta Health said 3,057,662 vaccine doses were administered as of June 5.