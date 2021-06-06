SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Alberta reports 231 new cases on Sunday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 6:14 pm
Click to play video: '52% of Canadians feeling post-pandemic anxiety: study' 52% of Canadians feeling post-pandemic anxiety: study
With vaccines rolling out in full swing and reopening plans in place, Canadians are finally seeing light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. But as that light grows stronger, so are people’s anxieties about navigating the new normal. Global’s Sharmeen Somani reports.

Alberta Health confirmed 231 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The province said there were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Alberta has 4,884 active cases, 222,062 recoveries and 2,246 deaths.

Read more: Most labs in Canada not fully able to detect Delta COVID-19 variant, experts warn

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 1,997 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,315, the North zone has 677, the Central zone has 632 and the South zone has 263.

The new cases came from 5,337 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 4.5 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 360 people currently in hospital due to COVID-19, with 96 of them in intensive care.

Alberta Health said 3,057,662 vaccine doses were administered as of June 5.

