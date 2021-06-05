COVID-19: Alberta reports 293 new cases, 3 deaths on Saturday as province surpasses 3M vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 293 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Three people with comorbidities died: a man in his 60s in the North zone, and a man and woman in their 70s in the Edmonton zone.

Alberta has 5,071 active cases, 221,644 recoveries and 2,246 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 2,067 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,346, the North zone has 705, the Central zone has 664 and the South zone has 288. There is one case in an unknown zone.

There is currently 5,071 active cases in Alberta with 373 in hospital, including 105 in ICU. Sadly, I must also report 3 new deaths over the last 24 hours. My deepest sympathies to all of those mourning a lost loved one today. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 5, 2021

The new cases came from 6,843 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 4.4 per cent, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

There are 373 people in hospital, with 105 of them in intensive care, according to the province.

3 million vaccine doses administered in Alberta! A big milestone on our way to hit the 70% vaccination goal and fully #OpenForSummer. pic.twitter.com/uDTPdHqlqI — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 5, 2021

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted Saturday that Alberta had hit three million inoculations.

“Crossing the three million dose milestone means we are that much closer to being open for summer. As more Albertans continue to step up and get vaccinated, we can all look forward to brighter days ahead,” Kenney said in a news release.

Alberta Health said 3,013,555 vaccine doses were administered as of June 4.

More than 66 per cent of eligible Albertans have now received at least one dose of vaccine while more than 13 per cent are now fully immunized, according to the province.

