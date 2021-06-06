Menu

Canada

OPP searching for missing 22-year-old Scarborough woman on Papineau Lake in Hastings Highlands

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 11:20 am
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Ontario Provincial Police say crews are searching for a 22-year-old woman from Scarborough who went missing in the Papineau Lake waters in Hastings Highlands on Saturday evening.

Officers from the Bancroft detachment responded to the incident just before 8 p.m.

Police said a woman had fallen off a floating device while she was in the water, and did not make it back to shore.

Read more: Body of 8-year-old boy found after he went missing in Lake Erie at Turkey Point

An area search commenced with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team.

Trending Stories

The searched resumed Sunday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

The news comes as OPP continues to search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Erie from Turkey Point on Saturday afternoon.

