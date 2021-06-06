OPP searching for missing 22-year-old Scarborough woman on Papineau Lake in Hastings Highlands

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say crews are searching for a 22-year-old woman from Scarborough who went missing in the Papineau Lake waters in Hastings Highlands on Saturday evening.

Officers from the Bancroft detachment responded to the incident just before 8 p.m.

Police said a woman had fallen off a floating device while she was in the water, and did not make it back to shore.

An area search commenced with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team.

The searched resumed Sunday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

The search continues here on Papineau Lake near Maynooth for a missing 22 year old woman from Scarborough who went missing last night around 8:00 while out on the lake. Check back for more information as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/xRODrVsXNg — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 6, 2021

The news comes as OPP continues to search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Erie from Turkey Point on Saturday afternoon.