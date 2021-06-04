Menu

Canada

Missing Alberta man may be in the South Okanagan: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 8:15 pm
According to RCMP, Jesse Faulkenham of Grande Prairie may have been heading to Penticton, where he has family connections. View image in full screen
According to RCMP, Jesse Faulkenham of Grande Prairie may have been heading to Penticton, where he has family connections. RCMP

An Alberta man reported missing from Grande Prairie may have been heading to the Okanagan when he disappeared.

According to RCMP, Jesse Faulkenham, 31, may have been heading to Penticton where he has family connections.

He was last seen in the Grande Prarie area on June 2.

Faulkenham’s wife says the disappearance is out of character for the father of two.

Faulkenham is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with brown hair.

Acording to his wife, Faulkenham is driving  a black Ford Edge with Alberta plate U-44950. Anyone who may have spotted him or his vehicle is asked to contact police.

