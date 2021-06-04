Missing Alberta man may be in the South Okanagan: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man reported missing from Grande Prairie may have been heading to the Okanagan when he disappeared.

According to RCMP, Jesse Faulkenham, 31, may have been heading to Penticton where he has family connections.

He was last seen in the Grande Prarie area on June 2.

Faulkenham’s wife says the disappearance is out of character for the father of two.

Faulkenham is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with brown hair.

Acording to his wife, Faulkenham is driving a black Ford Edge with Alberta plate U-44950. Anyone who may have spotted him or his vehicle is asked to contact police.

