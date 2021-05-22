Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘We’re still looking for answers’: P.A. police erect billboards featuring long-term missing persons

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 7:38 pm
‘We’re still looking for answers’: P.A. police erect billboards featuring long-term missing persons - image View image in full screen

From Calgary to Winnipeg, across the Canadian prairies, over 20 billboards have been erected to shed light on long-term missing persons investigations.

The billboard campaign being run by the Prince Albert Police Service feature the names and faces of nine different missing people in the hope that anyone in the public with any information will come forward, whether the person has been missing for a few years, or a few decades.

Read more: Most missing person reports involve girls: Saskatoon police

“The families are suffering, it’s a lot of pain that these families are going through,” Prince Albert Police Service Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen said. “They’re victims, they’re children, they’re parents. The people that are missing, it leaves a huge hole in their heart. It’s really difficult for them, it’s hard to have closure until you have some answers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before commencing with the program, Edwardsen reached out to the families of the missing, all of whom gave the project their blessing.

Read more: Saskatoon police find missing person after issuing emergency alert

“They’re all so happy to have this done, the families don’t want their missing loved ones to be forgotten,” Edwardsen said. “It’s also good for the families to put it out there, and just let people know that we haven’t forgotten about you, we’re still looking for answers and we’re hoping to get something from that.”

She added that even the smallest bit of information could make the biggest difference in helping the investigation, while also giving the families some closure.

Anyone with any information on any of the cases has been asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crimestoppers.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagmissing person tagMissing tagSaskatoon News tagMissing Persons tagPrince Albert Police Service tagCrimestoppers tagBillboards tagPAPS tagMissing Persons Billboard tagP.A. Police Service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers