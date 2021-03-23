Police issue emergency alert for missing Saskatoon man

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert has been issued by Saskatoon police for a missing man.

Timothy Greiman, 56, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of Beurling Crescent in the Wildwood neighbourhood.

Police said there is concern Greiman is in a vulnerable state and may be travelling through the city, police said.

They are asking residents on the east side of the city to check their yards, beside houses and any detached buildings to see if Greiman is there.

Greiman is described by police as being five feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, red polo shirt, navy sweatpants and brown shoes.

Police are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Greiman to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

