Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan

The search for a missing Regina teen has come to a tragic end.

RCMP said the body of Jaxon MacDonald, 15, was found just before noon Tuesday on an island on Madge Lake in Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

MacDonald was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Jubilee subdivision area of Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

He had left a cottage to head to another cottage a block away in the same subdivision, his mother told Global News.

Danielle Wilson said she received a text from her son to pick him up and said he wasn’t there when she arrived.

Police have not said how MacDonald died and added no further information will be released at this time as they continue to investigate.

