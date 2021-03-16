Search for Regina teen missing in eastern Saskatchewan enters third day

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing teen in eastern Saskatchewan is entering its third day.

Jaxon MacDonald, 15, who is from Regina, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Jubilee subdivision area of Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking property and cottage owners to contact them first before heading to their property.

Police said this is critical so as not to compromise the search area and record that a search has been conducted on the property. A list of streets of the concerned properties is included at the end of this story.

The Jubilee subdivision has been searched multiple times and police said another search is planning for Tuesday.

They said a step-by-step approach is being taken with the search for MacDonald, with investigators and searchers mapping out and completing a grid search.

RCMP are also asking the public to stop sharing a social media post on the location of MacDonald as there is no evidence to support the post. Police said rumours and false information are not beneficial to them or MacDonald’s family.

The family is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to MacDonald’s whereabouts.

MacDonald had left a cottage to head to another cottage a block away in the same subdivision, his mother told Global News.

Danielle Wilson said she received a text from her son to pick him up and said he wasn’t there when she arrived.

MacDonald is described as five-foot-six with a slim build. He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears braces. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about MacDonald’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP in non-emergencies.

RCMP are asking property and cottage owners on the following streets to contact police at 306-542-5560 before heading to their property:

Madge Street

Willow Avenue

Olive Street

Jubilee Drive

Sunny Street

Annette Street

Henny Street

Connie Avenue

—With files from Thomas Piller