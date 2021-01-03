RCMP looking for missing teen in Big River, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are trying to locate a missing teenager in Big River, Sask.

Jayden Crookedneck, 17, left a family group on Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday and went walking in the direction of the Big River boat launch, according to a press release.

His family has not heard from him since and are worried for his well-being, Big River RCMP said.

Police added that Crookedneck is not dressed to spend a long period of time outside.

He is described as having a slim build, around six-foot-two, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a hood and the word “Tupac” on the front, slim grey pants with cargo pockets and no jacket.

It was reported to police that Crookedneck was later seen walking north on Mill Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and they believe he still is in Big River.

Big River is roughly 230 km north of Saskatoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

