Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP looking for missing teen in Big River, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 2:15 pm
Big River RCMP is asking for help in locating 17-year-old Jayden Crookedneck.
Big River RCMP is asking for help in locating 17-year-old Jayden Crookedneck. RCMP / Supplied

Mounties are trying to locate a missing teenager in Big River, Sask.

Jayden Crookedneck, 17, left a family group on Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday and went walking in the direction of the Big River boat launch, according to a press release.

His family has not heard from him since and are worried for his well-being, Big River RCMP said.

Read more: Sask. RCMP looking into missing man’s death, disappearance

Police added that Crookedneck is not dressed to spend a long period of time outside.

He is described as having a slim build, around six-foot-two, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a hood and the word “Tupac” on the front, slim grey pants with cargo pockets and no jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

It was reported to police that Crookedneck was later seen walking north on Mill Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and they believe he still is in Big River.

Big River is roughly 230 km north of Saskatoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago' Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago
Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago – Nov 30, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPSaskatchewan NewsMissing PersonsMain StreetMissing boyBig River RCMPBig RiverBig River SaskatchewanBig River Boat LaunchMill Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers