Crime

N.B. RCMP ask for public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 11:51 am
RCMP say this 13-year-old youth is missing from Eel Ground First Nation, N.B.
RCMP say this 13-year-old youth is missing from Eel Ground First Nation, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP - HO

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Khrissa Ward was last seen on Jan. 1 at around 3 p.m. at a home on McKay Road in Eel Ground First Nation, N.B.

She was reported missing to the police later that day.

Although the Mounties have followed several leads to try to locate her they have been unsuccessful.

Her family and police are concerned for the youth’s well-being.

She is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She has long brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information on the location of the 13-year-old is asked to contact police at 506-843-9400.

