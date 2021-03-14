Kamsack RCMP asking for public’s assistance locating Regina youth

Send this page to someone via email

Kamsack RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old Regina boy who was last seen in Madge Lake early Sunday morning.

Jackson MacDonald was last seen leaving a home in Madge Lake around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

MacDonald is described as 5’10” with a tall, athletic build. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants and black running shoes.

Family and police want to find MacDonald to confirm his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about MacDonald’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP in non-emergencies.

