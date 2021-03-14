Menu

Canada

Kamsack RCMP asking for public’s assistance locating Regina youth

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 5:44 pm
Kamsask RCMP are looking for 15-year-old Jackson MacDonald from Regina who was last seen leaving a home at Madge Lake at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Kamsask RCMP are looking for 15-year-old Jackson MacDonald from Regina who was last seen leaving a home at Madge Lake at 3 a.m. on Sunday. Kamsack RCMP / Supplied Photo

Kamsack RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old Regina boy who was last seen in Madge Lake early Sunday morning.

Jackson MacDonald was last seen leaving a home in Madge Lake around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Woman dies while in Saskatchewan RCMP custody

MacDonald is described as 5’10” with a tall, athletic build. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants and black running shoes.

Family and police want to find MacDonald to confirm his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about MacDonald’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP in non-emergencies.

