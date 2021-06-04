Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating deaths of 2 people found inside Coaldale home as suspicious

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 6:36 pm
RCMP investigating deaths of 2 people found inside Coaldale home as suspicious - image View image in full screen
Global News Files

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating, alongside Coaldale RCMP, after two people were found dead inside a home on June 3.

RCMP said in a news release Friday that officers conducted a wellbeing check on the residence in Coaldale, after neighbours reported that they hadn’t seen any activity in a significant amount of time.

Coaldale RCMP attended with a locksmith, and upon entry, the man and woman who live in the home were found by officers “in a state of decomposition.”

After further investigation, the deaths are now considered suspicious.

RCMP say the Major Crimes Unit has now taken the lead on the investigation and the Forensic Identification Services Unit was also called to the scene.

Autopsies will be conducted next week at the Calgary office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

RCMP say the incident is believed to be isolated and of no danger to the public.

