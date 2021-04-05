Lethbridge police investigate report of attempted child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction.

A 12-year-old girl called police around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Lethbridge Police Service said in a media release Monday morning. The girl reported that a van pulled up beside her on Henderson Lake Boulevard South close to the Lakeview School baseball diamonds.

Five people — three males and two females all in their mid-20s — were reportedly in the van. They got out and attempted to grab the girl.

She told police they chased her on foot before she was able to lose them.

The van left the area and headed south on Henderson Lake Boulevard.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects or vehicle.

Police said there was no indication any of the suspects spoke to the girl.

The van is described as a large, white Chevrolet with red or rusted wheels, tinted windows and an Alberta licence plate.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.