Health

Zanzibar, iconic Toronto adult entertainment venue, holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Sean O'Shea Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 7:25 pm
WATCH ABOVE: An iconic Toronto exotic entertainment club was turned into a vaccination clinic Friday. The idea is to give sex workers and other vulnerable people a chance to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots without providing identification. As Sean O’Shea reports, it may turn out to be the most unusual pop-up location of the pandemic.

The iconic Zanzibar Tavern, a famous Toronto adult entertainment venue, was turned into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.

“The motivation was to stop the spread of COVID and to help marginalized communities and sex workers,” said Natalie Cooper, whose family owns the Zanzibar.

“We definitely knew it would draw attention but, hey, we had an empty building,” she said.

The Cooper family made the club available for the clinic which was organized by Maggie’s Toronto, a non-profit organization that advocates for sex workers.

“It’s a statement that sex work is legitimate work and sex workers are very invested in public health,” said Jenny Duffy, the board chair.

The clinic targeted sex workers but welcomed anyone who wished to get vaccinated.

“Anyone who wants to get vaccinated should be able to,” said Dale Ramkaran, a restaurant worker who lined up two hours before the doors opened to get a shot.

Running a vaccination clinic in a strip club has some challenges because it’s not a clinical setting.

“It’s definitely unique,” said Dr. Holly Knowles, a family physician with Unity Health’s mobile outreach program.

“Our biggest concern is around the lighting. We were worried it would be too dark, but Zanzibar has been really accommodating.”

All afternoon on Friday, a steady line of clients passed a sidewalk disc jockey to get into the club which was transformed into a clinic.

Much like at other pop-ups organized during the pandemic, health-care workers said this one was meaningful.

“Seeing people’s joy and relief at getting a vaccine has been a tremendous experience,” said Knowles.

As for when the Zanzibar will start serving customers again as it has since 1960, Cooper shrugged her shoulders and said she has no idea.

“The second they tell us we can those lights will be back on and we’ll be opening up for business. Hopefully, clinics like this will help that happen,” she said.

