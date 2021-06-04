Menu

Consumer

Cineplex theatres to reopen across Alberta June 10

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 4, 2021 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Jason Kenney defends ‘Open for Summer’ relaunch plan' Premier Jason Kenney defends ‘Open for Summer’ relaunch plan
One day after unveiling a three-stage relaunch plan for the province, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney joined Gord Steinke to talk about the plan to reopen businesses and lift COVID-19 health restrictions. – May 27, 2021

Albertans who have been missing going to movies during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to head back to the big screen next week.

Cineplex has announced it will be reopening on June 10.

“We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications said in a news release Friday.

Read more: 10K surgeries delayed during Alberta’s 3rd COVID-19 wave

When theatres reopen, they will be operating at 30 per cent capacity per auditorium and all seats will be reserved to ensure physical distancing.

Movie goers are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before showtime and to follow all distancing signage in the lobbies.

Click to play video: 'Alberta identifies 296 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday' Alberta identifies 296 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Movie times will be spread out to reduce the number of people in the lobby as well.

“We continue to prioritize health and safety measures to ensure that our theatres are a safe, relaxing and inviting space for movie-lovers to escape with family and friends,” Van Lange said.

Read more: 96% of Alberta COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1 were in unvaccinated people: Hinshaw

A full explanation of safety measures being taken by Cineplex is available on its website.

When it reopens, Cineplex will be showing new releases including The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Spirit Untamed, A Quiet Place Part II, and CruellaIn the Heights and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Click to play video: 'Hinshaw urges everyone to book their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine ‘as soon as they are eligible’' Hinshaw urges everyone to book their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine ‘as soon as they are eligible’

Movie theatres fall under Stage 2 of Alberta’s Open for Summer plan that will come into effect on June 10, two weeks after the benchmark of 60 per cent of Albertans receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and hospitalizations dropping below 500.

Once 70 per cent of Albertans have received one dose of vaccine, Alberta will enter Stage 3 two weeks later. That stage will see all restrictions across the province lifted.

Global News has reached out to Landmark Cinemas for information about its reopening plan. This story will be updated if a response is received.

