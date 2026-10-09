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Consumer

Americans 75 and older are wealthiest age group, Fed survey finds

By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press
Posted October 9, 2026 2:22 pm
1 min read
FILE - An entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is shown on June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File). View image in full screen
FILE - An entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is shown on June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File). PM
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Bolstered by steady gains in the stock market, families headed by someone aged 75 or older are now America’s wealthiest, while the youngest families saw their wealth decline in the past three years, a government report released Friday said.

The finding from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances underscores how robust stock market gains have made wealthier American families even richer since the survey, conducted every three years, was last completed in 2022.

The median net worth of the richest one-tenth of American families soared 31 per cent to $3.6 million from 2022 to 2025, the survey found.

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The median is the midpoint between the richest and poorest families.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Income gap in Canada reaches record high in 1st quarter of 2025'
Business Matters: Income gap in Canada reaches record high in 1st quarter of 2025

Overall, the survey found broad gains in income, even after adjusting for inflation, which slightly reduced income inequality.

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Yet the proportion of Americans struggling with high debt payments and falling behind on their debt payments jumped, a sign of the toll that sharply higher inflation has taken on lower-income Americans.

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