Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 3, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Excitement around 2nd doses ramps up vaccine demand in Alberta' Excitement around 2nd doses ramps up vaccine demand in Alberta
As soon as Alberta's premier said go, the phones at pharmacies and through Alberta Health Services started ringing and haven't stopped. As Sarah Ryan explains, people are eager to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update for Alberta on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: More than 120,000 Albertans book 2nd COVID-19 shot Tuesday

On Wednesday, Alberta confirmed an additional 410 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of active cases across the province to 6,305.

There were 8,315 tests completed and the province had a positivity rate of about five per cent.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Why mixing COVID-19 vaccines can help more Albertans get 2nd shots' Health Matters: Why mixing COVID-19 vaccines can help more Albertans get 2nd shots
Health Matters: Why mixing COVID-19 vaccines can help more Albertans get 2nd shots

Four additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health on Wednesday.

A death previously reported to be linked to COVID-19 has been ruled to have been from a different cause and has been removed from the provincial total.

Read more: Hit hard by COVID-19, popular Calgary wedding venue hosts movie marriage scene

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,231.

To date, 228,128 Albertans have had COVID-19 and 219,592 have recovered.

As of Wednesday, 2,841,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

