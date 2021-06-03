Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans Thursday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update for Alberta on Thursday afternoon.
The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.
On Wednesday, Alberta confirmed an additional 410 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of active cases across the province to 6,305.
There were 8,315 tests completed and the province had a positivity rate of about five per cent.
Four additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health on Wednesday.
A death previously reported to be linked to COVID-19 has been ruled to have been from a different cause and has been removed from the provincial total.
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,231.
To date, 228,128 Albertans have had COVID-19 and 219,592 have recovered.
As of Wednesday, 2,841,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.
