Health officials update Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation

Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 fight Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba reported 360 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Thursday. Intensive care units remained swollen and, as of Thursday morning, 39 COVID-19 patients were receiving care in other provinces in an attempt to free up bed space.

On Thursday health officials also reported the death of a woman in her 50s who had been transferred to Ontario on May 23. It’s the second death of a Manitoba COVID-19 patient who had been sent out of province.

While daily infection rates have dropped in the last two weeks, the number of people in intensive care could increase another 10 per cent by next week before starting to drop, Atwal said Thursday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 51,935 COVID-19 cases and 1,067 people with the virus have died.

–With files from The Canadian Press

