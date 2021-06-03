Manitoba education minister to give update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s education minister and the province’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will make an education announcement Thursday.

Cliff Cullen and Dr. Jazz Atwal have scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Thousands of students in Manitoba are learning remotely under school closures meant to curb rising COVID-19 numbers that are set to expire next week.

The province hasn’t yet said if they plan on allowing affected students back into the classroom before the end of the school year.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer has previously said the move to remote learning at schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, and in the Red River Valley and Garden Valley school divisions, would last until at least June 7.

Schools in Dauphin are scheduled to continue remote learning until at least June 9.

There was no word from the province on exactly what Cullen and Atwal plan to announce Thursday.

