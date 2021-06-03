Menu

Education

Manitoba education minister to give update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 1:57 pm
Manitoba's education minister and the province's deputy chief public health officer will make an education announcement Thursday.
Manitoba's education minister and the province's deputy chief public health officer will make an education announcement Thursday. Carlos Osorio / The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s education minister and the province’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will make an education announcement Thursday.

Cliff Cullen and Dr. Jazz Atwal have scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Manitoba extends aid for child-care centres amid lengthened remote learning stint

Thousands of students in Manitoba are learning remotely under school closures meant to curb rising COVID-19 numbers that are set to expire next week.

The province hasn’t yet said if they plan on allowing affected students back into the classroom before the end of the school year.

Click to play video: 'Remote learning extended' Remote learning extended
Remote learning extended

Manitoba’s chief public health officer has previously said the move to remote learning at schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, and in the Red River Valley and Garden Valley school divisions, would last until at least June 7.

Schools in Dauphin are scheduled to continue remote learning until at least June 9.

Read more: Manitoba tightens COVID-19 restrictions, schools to remain in remote learning into June

There was no word from the province on exactly what Cullen and Atwal plan to announce Thursday.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'K-12 in Winnipeg, Brandon back to remote learning' K-12 in Winnipeg, Brandon back to remote learning
K-12 in Winnipeg, Brandon back to remote learning – May 10, 2021
