Health

5 more Manitoba deaths reported as fight against COVID-19 continues

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 2:05 pm
Syringes and a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sit on a general practitioners' table during a vaccination campaign Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Syringes and a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sit on a general practitioners' table during a vaccination campaign Wednesday, April 14, 2021. AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Five more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials reported Thursday.

Of the five, three women, who were in their 40s, 70s, and 90s, were from the Winnipeg health region, while a man in his 70s from the Northern health region and a man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, also died. This brings Manitoba’s total number of deaths to 1,067.

Shared Health said a Manitoba ICU patient who was transported to an Ontario hospital on May 23 has died. The woman was in her 50s.

Health officials are also reporting 355 new cases of the virus in the province, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 51,935.

Manitoba’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is currently 11.5 per cent provincially and 13.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg continues to lead the way in new cases, with 220 located in the region, compared with 56 (Southern), 42 (Prairie Mountain), and 23 (Northern).

K-12 schools in Morden are moving to remote learning between June 7 and 21 due to high case counts in the community.

