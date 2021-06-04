SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 15 new cases, data on positive tests and vaccinations

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: ''

Nova Scotia reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 recoveries on Friday.

The province said there are nine new cases in Central Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and one is under investigation.

Six cases are in Eastern Zone. Four of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel.

READ MORE: N.S. reports 17 new cases, 2 deaths, first blood clot linked to AstraZeneca

As of Friday, Nova Scotia said it will report breakthrough cases weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the province, there have been 3,902 cases from March 15 to June 1, 2021. Of those,  24 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated, 187 (4.8 per cent) were partially vaccinated, 3,691 (94.6 per cent) were unvaccinated

The province also reported that 242 individuals were hospitalized in that timeframe. Of those, two (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated, 26 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 214 (88.4 per cent) were unvaccinated.

Click to play video: 'N.S. rotational workers cautiously optimistic about possible COVID-19 ‘proof of vaccine’ program' N.S. rotational workers cautiously optimistic about possible COVID-19 ‘proof of vaccine’ program
N.S. rotational workers cautiously optimistic about possible COVID-19 ‘proof of vaccine’ program

Nineteen individuals have died so far. Of those, one (5.3 per cent) was fully vaccinated, two (10.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 16 (84.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

Nova Scotia said it has 251 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. There are 21 people in the hospital, including eight in ICU.

There were 14,783 tests administered between May 28 and June 3 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Dartmouth, Halifax and Sydney.

As of June 3, 621,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 44,188 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 3,891 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

