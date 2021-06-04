Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amber Alert issued in Ontario for 11-month-old from Ottawa

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 4:05 am
The Amber Alert was issued in Ontario before 4 a.m. EST. on Friday. View image in full screen
The Amber Alert was issued in Ontario before 4 a.m. EST. on Friday. Global News

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl who was last seen in Ottawa early Friday.

At around 3:50 a.m. at the request of the Ottawa Police Service, officials issued an Amber Alert for Abby Mathewsie.

It’s alleged the girl was abducted from the area of Pinecrest Road and Carling Avenue at around 1:55 a.m. by a woman named Miriam, who was described as being around 70 years old.

It’s believed the two might be travelling in a silver vehicle.

Mathewsie was described as being around two feet tall, weighing around 20 pounds, and haveing brown eyes and black hair with a feeding tube in her nose. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Montreal Canadiens onesie.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Amber Alert tagAmber Alert Ontario tagOntario Amber Alert tagAmber Alert Canada tagAmber Alert Toronto tagAmber Alert news tagAmber Alert today tagAmber Alert update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers