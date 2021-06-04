Amber Alert issued in Ontario for 11-month-old from Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl who was last seen in Ottawa early Friday.

At around 3:50 a.m. at the request of the Ottawa Police Service, officials issued an Amber Alert for Abby Mathewsie.

It’s alleged the girl was abducted from the area of Pinecrest Road and Carling Avenue at around 1:55 a.m. by a woman named Miriam, who was described as being around 70 years old.

It’s believed the two might be travelling in a silver vehicle.

Mathewsie was described as being around two feet tall, weighing around 20 pounds, and haveing brown eyes and black hair with a feeding tube in her nose. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Montreal Canadiens onesie.

More to come.

We are asking for assistance in locating 11 month old Abby MATHEWSIE. Indigenous female, short black hair with feeding tube attached to her nose, wearing a navy blue Montreal Canadiens 'onesy". @OttawaPolice — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) June 4, 2021

