Person caught impersonating doctor at Lakeshore General Hospital

The regional health authority overseeing the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire confirmed Thursday that a person posing as a doctor was intercepted in the facility’s emergency department.

The person, who identified themselves as a medical resident, attempted to complete two radiology requests, according to officials.

CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache told Global News in an email that the incident took place last Tuesday, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

“Teams were quickly notified of the situation and all records were verified,” Bergeron-Gamache said.

“Note that the person did not act maliciously and was only briefly in the emergency room before being intercepted.”

Bergeron-Gamache added the imposter, who has psychiatric problems, was taken in charge and has received the appropriate care.

Authorities insist the Lakeshore General Hospital Emergency Department is a secure place with a magnetic access door and security guard.

Nonetheless, Bergeron-Gamache said the hospital will be making more frequent visits to verify the identifications of doctors and staff alike.

On Wednesday, the Quebec College of Physicians warned its members about a woman with no relevant medical training pretending to be a doctor.

In that case, the imposter also claimed to be a medical resident and even obtained two internships in clinics.

The college says it is taking legal action against Annie Ung for illegal practice of medicine and to prevent her from falsely claiming to be a doctor.

