Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Person caught impersonating doctor at Lakeshore General Hospital

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 7:25 pm
Lakeshore General Hospital, Pointe-Claire View image in full screen
Lakeshore General Hospital, Pointe-Claire. Global News

The regional health authority overseeing the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire confirmed Thursday that a person posing as a doctor was intercepted in the facility’s emergency department.

The person, who identified themselves as a medical resident, attempted to complete two radiology requests, according to officials.

Read more: Quebec woman fired after working 20 years as hospital nurse without a license

CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache told Global News in an email that the incident took place last Tuesday, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

“Teams were quickly notified of the situation and all records were verified,” Bergeron-Gamache said.

“Note that the person did not act maliciously and was only briefly in the emergency room before being intercepted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bergeron-Gamache added the imposter, who has psychiatric problems, was taken in charge and has received the appropriate care.

Trending Stories

Authorities insist the Lakeshore General Hospital Emergency Department is a secure place with a magnetic access door and security guard.

Nonetheless, Bergeron-Gamache said the hospital will be making more frequent visits to verify the identifications of doctors and staff alike.

Read more: Quebec College of Physicians sends out warning about woman pretending to be a doctor

On Wednesday, the Quebec College of Physicians warned its members about a woman with no relevant medical training pretending to be a doctor.

In that case, the imposter also claimed to be a medical resident and even obtained two internships in clinics.

The college says it is taking legal action against Annie Ung for illegal practice of medicine and to prevent her from falsely claiming to be a doctor.

Click to play video: 'Lakeshore General Hospital’s emergency department in ‘critical’ condition: union' Lakeshore General Hospital’s emergency department in ‘critical’ condition: union
Lakeshore General Hospital’s emergency department in ‘critical’ condition: union – Aug 29, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
West Island tagPointe-Claire tagLakeshore General Hospital taglakeshore tagQuebec College of Physicians tagCIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'île-de-Montreal tagFake Doctor tagLakeshore ER tagHélène Bergeron-Gamache tagImpersonating a doctor tagMedical resident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers