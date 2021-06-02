Quebec College of Physicians sends out warning about woman pretending to be a doctor

Send this page to someone via email

The organization that regulates doctors in Quebec is warning its members about a woman with no relevant medical training pretending to be a doctor.

The Quebec College of Physicians says Annie Ung, who claims to be a medical resident at a Montreal hospital, has managed to get two internships in clinics while pretending to be a doctor.

It says she has also been able to see patients at a hospital after showing up wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope.

The college says it is taking legal action against Ung for illegal practice of medicine and to prevent her from falsely claiming to be a doctor.

It is also warning its members to be vigilant.

On a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Ung, who did not respond immediately to a request for comment, she claims to be the manger of a medical clinic, a resident at a Montreal hospital and to have trained in several medical fields.