SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kenney says ‘reasonable effort’ made to follow COVID-19 rules at ‘Sky Palace’ dinner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2021 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised after Kenney and cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony' Concerns raised after Kenney and cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony
Jason Kenney and a number of his cabinet ministers were seen dining on the balcony of the so-called "Sky Palace" in Edmonton on Tuesday night. As Bindu Suri reports, the dinner that appears to be a violation of the government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he and his ministers made every reasonable effort to comply with health rules during a surreptitiously photographed whiskey-drinks dinner on the patio of the infamous “Sky Palace.”

Read more: COVID-19: Questions raised after Kenney, cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony in Edmonton

Kenney says they paid for the meal themselves, and he dismissed accusations of elitist imbibing, calling Jameson Irish whiskey a budget liquor.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Questions raised after Kenney, cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony in Edmonton' COVID-19: Questions raised after Kenney, cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony in Edmonton
COVID-19: Questions raised after Kenney, cabinet ministers dine on ‘Sky Palace’ balcony in Edmonton

The Opposition NDP and former members of Kenney’s United Conservative caucus say the event reinforces that Kenney and his government believe they are above COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta moves into Stage 1 of reopening — Here’s what you can and can’t do

The debate surrounds photos taken of the dinner that Kenney held with ministers and key staff Tuesday night outside his temporary office on the top floor of the Federal Building.

Trending Stories

Read more: 17 UCP MLAs revolt against Alberta government’s renewed COVID-19 restrictions

Kenney says they were under the 10-person gathering limit, but he didn’t address that the dinner appeared not to follow other safety measures such as distancing.

Click to play video: '‘We cannot permanently rely on damaging public health restrictions’: Kenney' ‘We cannot permanently rely on damaging public health restrictions’: Kenney
‘We cannot permanently rely on damaging public health restrictions’: Kenney

Read more: Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios

The penthouse of the Federal Building, near the legislature, became known as the “Sky Palace” seven years ago when it was discovered former premier Alison Redford was having it retrofitted as a luxury office and living quarters.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sky Palace now seldom used' Sky Palace now seldom used
Sky Palace now seldom used – Feb 10, 2016
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Coronavirus tagJason Kenney tagJason Nixon tagCOVID-19 Rules tagPublic Health Restrictions tagFederal Building tagSky Palace tagOutdoor Gatherings tagOpen for Summer tagalberta politicians tagwhiskey dinner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers