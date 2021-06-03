COVID-19: 9 new cases in Kawarthas, 1 in Haliburton County; HKPR active cases at 78

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases climbed slightly for the first time in a week.

The new cases include nine in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County. The health unit reports the number of active cases is at 78 as of early Thursday afternoon, up from 75 reported on Wednesday and 87 on Tuesday.

Of the 78 active cases, 68 are in the Kawarthas (four more since Wednesday) and nine are in Northumberland County (two less) and one in Haliburton County.

There are now 1,931 resolved cases (eight more since Wednesday) which make up 93.2 per cent of the 2,070 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit also reported 734 variant cases on Thursday, an additional four since Wednesday. Variant cases include 375 in the Kawarthas (three more), 326 in Northumberland County (one more), and 33 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, as there remain two active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Medi-Care Inc. in Lindsay: declared May 28, case details unavailable.

Central East Correctional Centre: declared May 17 with six inmate cases. According to the province, as of Monday, May 31, there were 74 active cases among inmates. That’s down from 116 reported on May 30 and 146 on May 27. At least nine staff have also tested positive.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 68 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities.

Other data for Thursday:

Deaths: 74 — the latest death was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized case to date: 76 — one more since Wednesday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (one more since Wednesday’s update) with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Wednesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported no admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday (unchanged since Wednesday).

