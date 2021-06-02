Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 2 2021 6:21pm 02:30 Teens speak out about mental health toll of COVID-19 pandemic In part two of a series on teens and mental health, Caryn Lieberman speaks with high school students about their experiences during the pandemic. ‘They’re barely hanging on’: Teenagers reflect on mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7916234/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7916234/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?