Another 4,500 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

As of Thursday morning, 169,492 residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose or 62.8 per cent of the eligible population.

Just in Guelph, 67.1 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, while it’s 59.2 per cent in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

More than 13,700 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or 5.1 per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the city’s case count to 4,419.

Active cases increased by three from the previous day to 84 with another nine new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,295 while the city’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains the same. The most recent fatal case was reported on Tuesday.

Wellington County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, raising its total case count to 1,623.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 28, with another six people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,557.

The county’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged, with the latest fatal case being reported on May 28.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 38.8 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 4.2 per cent.

There are 14 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care as of Tuesday.

