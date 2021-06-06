Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital opens as ‘full-service hospital’ after being exclusively for COVID

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Vaughan that opened earlier this year — and was exclusively dedicated to the COVID-19 response — is now open as a “full-service” hospital as hospitalizations across the province continue to improve.

In a statement issued Sunday, Mackenzie Health said Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital is ready to serve all residents of western York Reigon including Vaughan, Richmond HIll and King.

“Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital is the first net new hospital to open in Ontario in 30 years, the first hospital for the city of Vaughan and Canada’s first smart hospital,” Mackenzie Health said.

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital opened in February and was used entirely to support the pandemic and provide relief to the health care system.

Mackenzie Health said the hospital cared for the highest proportion of COVID-19 patients in Ontario, with 514 patients transferred since it opened on Feb. 7.

Due to declining hospitalizations related to COVID-19, Mackenzie Health and the Ontario government decided that it was the right time to fully open Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital for the community.

The hospital opened the Magma Emergency at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“After more than a decade-long journey, Mackenzie Health is excited today to see Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital open as intended as a full-service hospital for our community,” Mackenzie Health President and CEO Altaf Stationwala said.

“While we have been proud to step up as a system solution in the fight against COVID-19, our community needs and deserves this hospital now more than ever before,” Stationwala said.

Mackenzie Health now operates two hospitals, each with a full-service emergency department, specialized programs and core services such as surgery, medicine and critical care, the hospital system said.

“Today’s opening of Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital is a historic moment in our mission to end hallway health care in Ontario,” Premier Doug Ford said.

“In the heart of one of the fastest growing areas in Canada, this new hospital will ensure residents in Vaughan and surrounding communities receive the care they deserve for generations to come.”

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan and Ontario’s Minister of Education, called it a “game-changer” and “state-of-the-art health care in the heart of our community.”

“Our government committed to opening this hospital, and in partnership with our community, we are getting the job done for Vaughan and King families,” Lecce said.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 545 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 510 patients in intensive care units, and 344 patients in ICUs on a ventilator.

COVID-related hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April which saw more than 2,300 patients in ICUs.

