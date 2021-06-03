Manitoba premier discusses COVID-19 vaccine outreach

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to make an announcement around COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and outreach Thursday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

As of Wednesday Manitoba has administered 874,564 first and second doses of vaccine, according to a provincial website tracking doses.

Health officials say that means, overall, slightly more than 62 per cent of Manitobans 12 and over have so far received at least one shot of vaccine.

But not all areas of Manitoba have been as enthusiastic about getting the shot.

Only 12.9 per cent of the eligible population of the RM of Stanley have been vaccinated as of Wednesday, for example.

Pallister had previously said the province would announce incentives for vaccination last week, but officials later said an announcement would come this week.

All Manitobans 12 and over are currently eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

Earlier this week health officials announced those who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose can get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second shot. Anyone who got their first shot on or before April 20 can make an appointment for their second jab.

Health officials have said those making appointments need to know which vaccine they first received, and the date the dose was given.

Personal vaccine information can be found on Shared Health’s website or by calling the local public health office.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

