COVID-19: Pfizer, Moderna shots coming to Manitoba doctors offices, pharmacies

Manitobans will soon be able to get Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at local pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Starting this week, health officials say roughly 5,000 doses of both mRNA vaccines will be sent to some 25 medical clinics and pharmacies across the province.

Until now only the AstraZeneca vaccine has been available at the sites.

At a technical briefing Wednesday morning, officials from the province’s vaccine implementation task force said the shots sent to clinics and pharmacies can be used for both first and second doses.

There was no word on exactly when the shots will become available at the sites.

More information is expected at a 12:30 p.m. press conference with Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha from the task force. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Going forward, health officials say a weekly allocation of both Moderna and Pfizer will continue to be available at the more than 500 participating doctors’ offices and pharmacies in Manitoba, although locations and vaccine availability may vary.

Earlier this week health officials announced those who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose can get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second shot.

All Indigenous people and those with specific health conditions are also eligible to get a second dose.

All Manitobans 12 and over are eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) also updated its guidance this week, recommending that approved COVID-19 vaccines can be safely mixed and matched in most scenarios.

It is not recommending AstraZeneca after a first shot of Pfizer or Moderna because of safety concerns and limited data on the use of this combination.

People who have received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine should be offered the same vaccine for their second dose, NACI said. But mRNA vaccines can be interchangeable if the same product is not readily available for the second dose, it added.

Manitoba health officials have said mixing mRNA will be something they will look at should delays in the delivery of Moderna vaccine make the move necessary.

Health officials have said those making appointments need to know which vaccine they first received, and the date the dose was given. Personal vaccine information can be found on Shared Health’s website or by calling the local public health office.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

–With files from Saba Aziz

