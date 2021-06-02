Manitoba reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 267 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Another six Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and health officials say 267 more people have fallen ill with the virus.

Four of the latest deaths are connected to variants of concern, health officials say, and they bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,062.

The latest victims include:

a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;

a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the unspecified variant of concern;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

a man in his 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern; and

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 51,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after health officials say three previous cases were removed due to data corrections.

The five-day test-positivity rate has dropped again to 11.5 per cent provincially and 12.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are currently 4,267 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba, according to provincial health data.

