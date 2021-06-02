Menu

Health

Manitoba COVID-19 patient dies in intensive care at Ontario hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 4:12 pm
Manitoba's ICUs are seeing a skyrocketing number of admissions, according to Shared Health. View image in full screen
Manitoba's ICUs are seeing a skyrocketing number of admissions, according to Shared Health. via The Ottawa Hospital

A Manitoba COVID-19 ICU patient who was being cared for at a hospital in Ontario has died.

Shared Health Manitoba said the patient, a man in his 30s, had been in intensive care out-of-province since May 20.

Four additional patients were transported to hospitals Tuesday in Windsor, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Thomas-Elgin, and Markham Ontario. A fifth was sent to hospital in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Manitoba ICUs grapple with staggering amount of COVID-19 admissions, more patients sent to Ontario

There are currently 40 critically ill COVID-19 patients from Manitoba being treated out-of-province, due to to a surge in patient demand, primarily in Ontario.

Manitoba has also reached an agreement with Alberta Health Services to accept as many as 10 ICU patients as needed.

As of midnight, Shared Health said, 127 patients were in Manitoba ICUs, including 69 who have or are recovering from COVID-19 — far surpassing the pre-COVID baseline ICU capacity of 72 patients.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba ICU situation remains dire' Manitoba ICU situation remains dire
Manitoba ICU situation remains dire
