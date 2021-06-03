Quebec sees 267 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 267 new cases Thursday as the province continues to slowly reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest daily tally of new infections is the fourth consecutive day that it is under the 300 mark, a number not seen since last September.

There are six more deaths, including one that took place in the past 24 hours. Four Quebecers died between May 27 and June 1 while one fatality stems from an unknown date.

The vaccination campaign saw another 88,625 doses of the novel coronavirus administered since the last report. So far, more than 5.8 million shots have been given.

READ MORE: Quebec students could see no masks, end of classroom bubbles in fall

As of Thursday, at least 62 per cent of the population has received their first dose of the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the province’s immunization efforts in the afternoon.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations continued to drop. There are 23 fewer patients, for a total of 317.

Of them, there are 68 people in intensive care units, a decrease of nine compared to the previous day.

READ MORE: Gyms, dining rooms to reopen as Montreal, Laval move to orange zones next week

Health officials say the latest screening information available shows 29,054 tests were given Tuesday.

Quebec has seen a total of 371,082 cases over the course of the health crisis. The pandemic has killed 11,144 people to date.

Recoveries, meanwhile, now stand at 356,582.