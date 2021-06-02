COVID-19: 2nd dose of AstraZeneca available at Regina drive-thru as of Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Those looking to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to do so at the immunization drive-thru clinic at Evraz Place in Regina beginning Sunday.

As of right now, the vaccine is only available as a second dose for people who have already received their first AstraZeneca shot and are over the age of 85.

Cancer patients, solid organ transplant patients, or patients receiving treatment with Rituximab and Ocrelizumab, who have received a letter, are also eligible to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said those individuals will be contacted for an appointment.

“We’re also going to be looking to create online appointments for people,” said Dr. Kathy Lawrence, University of Saskatchewan provincial head of family medicine.

“We’ll continue with our school strategy, our Pfizer appointments and walk-in clinics throughout next week as well.”

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government implemented National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendation to mix and match certain vaccines, supported by Lawrence.

“If you have received an mRNA vaccine, in Regina that would be Pfizer, people should get a Pfizer as their second dose,” Lawrence said.

“With respect to AstraZeneca, what the direction we’ve been given right now, is that people have the choice to have AstraZeneca as their second dose.

“Should that not be available or they have an alternate preference, they would be able to receive an mRNA dose as their second vaccination.”

NACI said its new guidelines are based on current scientific evidence of the vaccines and expert review.

“The interchangeability of vaccines means that you can receive one vaccine product for your first dose and then safely receive a different vaccine for your second dose to complete your two-dose vaccine series for optimal protection from COVID-19,” said Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, during a news conference Tuesday.

“This advice provides provinces and territories with effective options to manage their vaccine programs.”

As of Wednesday, those eligible for their second dose include those aged 65 years of age and older and those who received their first dose on or before March 22. Complete second dose eligibility information can be found on the Saskatchewan website.

The province said Wednesday that it won’t guarantee all vaccine types will be available at all clinics not only in Regina, but across Saskatchewan.

All Saskatchewan residents aged 12 and older are eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved in Canada for those aged 12-17.

Saskatchewan is expected to receive nearly 75,000 Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday.

