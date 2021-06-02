Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prohibited driver arrested, loaded handgun seized: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 3:16 pm
Police say an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle committing a traffic offence early Monday, leading to the arrest and handgun seizure.
Police say an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle committing a traffic offence early Monday, leading to the arrest and handgun seizure. Vernon RCMP

A loaded handgun was seized, police say, after a prohibited driver was arrested in Vernon early Monday.

The arrest and seizure happened, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say, after an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle committing a traffic offence along the 4300 block of 25th Avenue.

After pulling over the vehicle at approximately 2:45 a.m., the man behind the wheel was found to be prohibited from driving, leading to his arrest.

Read more: North Okanagan RCMP seek public help following Coldstream assault during long weekend

“After arresting the driver without incident, the officer continued his investigation, which led to the discovery and seizure of a fully-loaded .45 calibre handgun inside the vehicle,” said police.

Trending Stories

“This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness proactive policing initiatives have on disrupting criminal activity,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an example of the great work being done by our officers on a daily basis and through their efforts, we were able to take a loaded handgun off of our streets and out of our community.”

Police say the 39-year old man has been released from custody pending a future court appearance, and that the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Police make arrest after bizarre Vernon break-in' Police make arrest after bizarre Vernon break-in
Police make arrest after bizarre Vernon break-in – May 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagNorth Okanagan tagvernon rcmp tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagprohibited driver taghandgun seized tagloaded handgun seized tagprohibited driver arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers