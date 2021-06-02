Prohibited driver arrested, loaded handgun seized: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A loaded handgun was seized, police say, after a prohibited driver was arrested in Vernon early Monday.

The arrest and seizure happened, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say, after an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle committing a traffic offence along the 4300 block of 25th Avenue.

After pulling over the vehicle at approximately 2:45 a.m., the man behind the wheel was found to be prohibited from driving, leading to his arrest.

“After arresting the driver without incident, the officer continued his investigation, which led to the discovery and seizure of a fully-loaded .45 calibre handgun inside the vehicle,” said police.

“This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness proactive policing initiatives have on disrupting criminal activity,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“This is an example of the great work being done by our officers on a daily basis and through their efforts, we were able to take a loaded handgun off of our streets and out of our community.”

Police say the 39-year old man has been released from custody pending a future court appearance, and that the investigation continues.

