Crime

North Okanagan RCMP seek public help following Coldstream assault during long weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 3:37 pm
Police say an injured man was found on the road along the 9800 block of Kalamalka Road on the evening of Friday, May 21. View image in full screen
Police say an injured man was found on the road along the 9800 block of Kalamalka Road on the evening of Friday, May 21. Global News

Police in the North Okanagan are seeking public help after one man was assaulted and injured in Coldstream during the May long weekend.

According to police, the injured man was found on the road along the 9800 block of Kalamalka Road on the evening of Friday, May 21.

The man was transported to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

Read more: Tip from public leads police to suspect in suspicious death

RCMP say an investigation determined the man’s injuries resulted from being assaulted around 7 p.m., adding they believe the man was targeted.

“To further the investigation and determine the circumstances that led to the victim’s injuries, we are turning to the public for their assistance,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2021-8661.

