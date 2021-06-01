Menu

Canada

Tip from public leads police to suspect in suspicious death

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 11:54 am
The house in the 3,400 block of Sexsmith Road was behind yellow police tape Monday. View image in full screen
The house in the 3,400 block of Sexsmith Road was behind yellow police tape Monday. Global News

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that Lorence Williams is in custody.

Williams, who police believe may be involved in a suspicious death, was taken into custody after a tip from the public.

Read more: RCMP serious crime unit searches for suspect in Kelowna ‘suspicious death’

“The Kelowna RCMP wishes to thank the media and the general public for their assistance and tip information,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP member.

“Lorence Williams, previously identified as the suspect in a suspicious death investigation, was located and taken into custody by Kelowna RCMP.”

Kelowna RCMP said Mounties were called to a home in the 3,400 block of Sexsmith Road near Reid’s Corner on May 30 just after 10 p.m., after receiving a report of a deceased male.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Makeshift memorial goes up at site of fatal crash that killed 3 Kelowna teens

“Our Serious Crime Unit continues to pursue all avenues of investigation into this suspicious death,” Noseworthy said.

“At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”

Click to play video: '“Call 9-1-1 immediately” Kelowna RCMP say suspect in suspicious death investigation may be a danger to the public' “Call 9-1-1 immediately” Kelowna RCMP say suspect in suspicious death investigation may be a danger to the public
“Call 9-1-1 immediately” Kelowna RCMP say suspect in suspicious death investigation may be a danger to the public
