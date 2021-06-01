Tip from public leads police to suspect in suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that Lorence Williams is in custody.

Williams, who police believe may be involved in a suspicious death, was taken into custody after a tip from the public.

“The Kelowna RCMP wishes to thank the media and the general public for their assistance and tip information,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP member.

“Lorence Williams, previously identified as the suspect in a suspicious death investigation, was located and taken into custody by Kelowna RCMP.”

Kelowna RCMP said Mounties were called to a home in the 3,400 block of Sexsmith Road near Reid’s Corner on May 30 just after 10 p.m., after receiving a report of a deceased male.

“Our Serious Crime Unit continues to pursue all avenues of investigation into this suspicious death,” Noseworthy said.

“At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”

