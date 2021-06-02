Calgary police seek man wanted for assault after unprovoked attack on father and son

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for an unprovoked assault on a father and son along a river pathway last month. Officers are also hoping to identify three more suspects involved in the assault.

On May 14, police said an 18-year-old man and his 47-year-old dad were walking along a path near the 0-100 block of Barclay Walk S.W., when they came upon a group of four people who were “causing a disturbance along the pathway,” police said Wednesday.

Police said words were exchanged, then one person in the group punched the 18-year-old in the face several times, knocking him to the ground.

The father then tried to take a picture of the suspect, when he was attacked by the three other people in the group. The father was punched, knocked to the ground and kicked, according to police.

Both victims were treated by EMS on scene and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said several witnesses in the area stepped in to help and officers have since identified the man alleged to have attacked the 18-year-old.

Warrants for assault causing bodily harm have since been issued for Cody John Landry. The 27-year-old is described as five feet 10 inches, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Every Calgarian has the right to feel safe when utilizing public spaces and pathways in and around our city,” Calgary police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

“Those who seek to cause harm and demonstrate unwelcome behaviour will not be tolerated and will be held accountable for their actions. Bystanders play a critical role in intervening to assist victims and providing critical information to police. Together as Calgarians, we can look out for one another and ensure our city remains a vibrant, welcoming place.”

Police are still working to identify the other three people who were involved in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.