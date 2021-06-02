Côte Saint-Luc online video campaign encourages people to get vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

A new online video released by the City of Côte Saint-Luc is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The campaign features prominent politicians, local health officials, religious leaders and business owners all with one message urging people to get the jab.

“We wanted people to see their leadership, their friends and also people they can relate to and realize that it is safe to get vaccinated. It works,” Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said.

The 10-minute piece showcases short segments from a plethora of well-known people such as Dr. Joe Schwarcz of McGill University, federal member of Parliament Anthony Housefather and local Rabbi Reuben Poupko.

The goal of the campaign is to quash the vaccine hesitancy that Brownstein said is still present among the public.

Story continues below advertisement

“When people hear their friends and neighbours saying (the vaccine is) OK, hopefully they are able to make that step,” Brownstein said. “I’ve seen it myself, friends and family change their mind.”

Quebec is the current leader when it comes to vaccinations across Canada, with more than 60 per cent of the population having received at least one dose.

2:16 COVID-19: Montreal vaccination sites at places of worship paying off COVID-19: Montreal vaccination sites at places of worship paying off

While the video focuses on the Côte Saint-Luc community, the town hopes that, as the message is shared online, it will reach others in the province.

“It’s our way out of the pandemic. We want to do our part not only for Côte Saint-Luc but this is a video everyone can relate to; people from all walks of life,” Brownstein said.

In the video, Poupko called the vaccine a “mitzvah,” or a good deed, saying that the jab is not only for oneself but also for the community at large.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, Quebec has administered more than 5.6 million shots.