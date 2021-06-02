Calgary city council approves $15.9M to support businesses, including pubs and gyms

Calgary city council approved $15.9 million to offer “targeted financial support” for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The city said it is supporting restaurants, pubs, bars, fitness centres and entertainment establishments, including nightclubs and live music venues, in reopening efforts through a $2,500 grant. To be eligible, you must have a licensed business in Calgary and follow the criteria and application process.

The city will accept applications from July 2 to Aug. 10 or until funds are gone.

Property taxes for hotels and motels will be deferred without penalties until Dec. 31, 2022, according to the city.

“When the government of Alberta announced their Open for Summer plan on May 26, we knew that certain business sectors, in particular, would need quick support to be able to reopen and begin to thrive again,” said city manager David Duckworth.

“We were considering other options for targeted relief, but as we’ve done many times since COVID-19 began, city staff from across departments came together quickly to put forward to council what would most help business owners with the allocated funding.”