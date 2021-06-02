SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Calgary city council approves $15.9M to support businesses, including pubs and gyms

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 1:17 am
A woman enjoys a beverage on a Calgary patio on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman enjoys a beverage on a Calgary patio on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Global News

Calgary city council approved $15.9 million to offer “targeted financial support” for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The city said it is supporting restaurants, pubs, bars, fitness centres and entertainment establishments, including nightclubs and live music venues, in reopening efforts through a $2,500 grant. To be eligible, you must have a licensed business in Calgary and follow the criteria and application process.

The city will accept applications from July 2 to Aug. 10 or until funds are gone.

Trending Stories

Read more: City of Calgary prepares additional COVID-19 business relief

Property taxes for hotels and motels will be deferred without penalties until Dec. 31, 2022, according to the city.

“When the government of Alberta announced their Open for Summer plan on May 26, we knew that certain business sectors, in particular, would need quick support to be able to reopen and begin to thrive again,” said city manager David Duckworth.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were considering other options for targeted relief, but as we’ve done many times since COVID-19 began, city staff from across departments came together quickly to put forward to council what would most help business owners with the allocated funding.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCalgary City Council tagCalgary business tagcalgary businesses tagCalgary business support tagCalgary Business Relief tagCalgary business COVID relief tagCalgary business support COVID-19 tagCalgary reopening grant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers